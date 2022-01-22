Singer Vivian Tendo Ntubiro has stated that she can never work with her former manager Yesse Oman Rafiki again come rain or sunshine.

Vivian Tendo who rose to fame after the release of her hit song “Hajjati Wa Hajji” cemented her stand about never working with Yesse again as she explained how the threats from the latter put her under shock and tension.

She explained that shared the threats on her social media accounts as away of protecting herself, friends, and family members who could get harmed because of her feud with her former management.

I posted what I posted because I was protecting myself. I was so scared because of the constant threats I was receiving. Even If Yesse Oman Rafiki comes back crawling, I can’t work with him again. Vivian Tendo

She further explained that the two were not in good terms for about four months back since the public got to know about their fall out this month after Yesse Oman Rafiki refused her to travel to South Africa for a free show.

According to Vivian Tendo the show in South Africa was just a promotional that was aimed at pushing/ promoting her talent.