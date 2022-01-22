House of Prayer Ministries International Church Pastor, Aloysius Bugingo and Susan Makula Nantaba have today at Entebbe Magistrates Court maintained that they didn’t hold any marital ceremony on 7th December 2021.

While appearing before Grade One Magistrate Stella Okwang, the two denied the charges of having held a customary marriage in the areas of Kawuku, Katabi Town Council.

The charges were slapped against the two following criminal summons that were issued to them on December 22nd, 2021 ordering them to appear before court to answer an offense of contracting marriage under customary law yet Bugingo was already married under the marriage act.

During their court session, Pastor Bugingo and Susan denied the allegations claiming that the cases are false.

The two were later released on bail and their other hearing session will be scheduled very soon.