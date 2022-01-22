Nigerian singer, Michael Adebayo alias Ruger has confirmed that he will be performing in Kampala, Uganda come next month (February).

The ‘Dior’ fame singer made the confirmation through his Twitter handle as he thanked Ugandans for showing him much support and loving his music overwhelmingly.

Taking to his account, Ruger revealed that he will be in Kampala on the 12th to treat his music fans and followers to a mouth-watering show.

Uganda,what’s good!!! Your love & support has always blown my mind. I will be live in Your country Feb 12th 2022!!!! #SpreadTheWord Ruger

His latest revelation rules out the earlier reports that Sheilah Gashumba made announcing how he was set to jet in +256 at the end of this month (31st) for a VIP show.

It is believed that he could stay a bit longer in Uganda till Valentines Day as event organiser’s could book him to perform for lovers on a day that is celebrated world wide.