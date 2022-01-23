Emmanuel Tumusiime Mutebile has been confirmed dead in the wee hours of Sunday morning at Nairobi Hospital.

Mutebile, a Ugandan economist and banker, has been the governor of the Bank of Uganda, the central bank of Uganda since 2001.

Born January 27th, 1949, the 73-year-old was reappointed for a second 5-year term on 1st January 2006.

It is reported that Mutebile has been battling health issues for several years and he breathed his last in Nairobi where he has been for a couple of months.

His death has left several of his friends, family, and followers gutted. Some have expressed their grief om social media.

Renowned journalist Andrew Mwenda described Mutebile as a great architect of Uganda’s economic recovery.

“Emmanuel Tumusiime Mutebile, this great architect of Uganda’s economic recovery, this titan of our banking industry, this intelligent, magnanimous and generous soul, this friend of all and enemy of no one, rested this morning at 5.30am. RIP my friend! You have been a true giant!” Mwenda tweeted.

Makerere University Vice Chancellor Professor Barnabas Nawangwe has also expressed how saddened he is by Mutebile’s death.

He tweeted, “I am saddened by the news of the passing on of our gallant alumnus Prof. Emmanuel Tumusiime-Mutebile who has also been the Governor of the Bank of Uganda. While at Makerere, Professor Mutebile served as Guild President.”

May his soul rest in peace!