Jeff Kiwa’s newest recruit at Team No Sleep Rahmah Pinky is ready to juggle school and music after reportedly enrolling at the International University of East Africa.

Sheebah and Jeff Kiwa parted ways after about 10 years together, the former paving way for Pinky; a young talent ready to take the industry by storm.

Her song “Superstar” is making big strides on different playlists and she seems destined for greatness musically.

Pinky also wants to achieve similar success academically. Reports have it that she enrolled at the Kansanga based IUEA.

It is rumored that she will be pursuing a Bachelors degree in Information Technology.

IUEA is known for providing a conducive environment for celebrities to study with the likes of Bobi Wine, Pia Pounds, Paper Daddy having enrolled at the campus.

Pinky joins the growing list of local celebrities desiring to attain academic success. We wish her the best of luck!