Events promoter Balaam Barugahara Ateenyi has said that revelers and artists who will fail to avail their vaccination cards will not have access to his events.

The renowned events organizer made the claims while speaking in an interview on NTV after President Museveni officially permitted the night economy including bars, clubs, and concerts to resume.

According to Balaam, the entertainment industry has been under lockdown for two years and people especially businessmen have made so many losses therefore people should respect the fact that Covid-19 is still in existence.

He further called upon fellow events promoters like Abitex and Bajjo to also emulate him by asking for vaccination cards from revelers who will attend their concerts so that Uganda does not go bqck into lockdown.

Revelers who are not vaccinated will not attend my concerts. Everyone even artists will show the vaccination cards before they go on stage. We suffered a lot during lockdown, we don’t want to go back to the lockdown. Other events promoters should also be vigilant and mind about the health of all Ugandans. Balaam Barugahara

Balaam also does not think asking for vaccination cards will stop Ugandans from attending his concerts because they all want to be safe.