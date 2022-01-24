Singer Cindy Sanyu and her husband Prynce Atiku Joel Okuyo are in celebratory moods having welcomed a healthy baby girl on Sunday.

The couple who walked down the aisle in December 2021 welcomed their new bundle of joy from Prime Care Hospital over the weekend.

The amazing news was shared by Prynce Okuyo via social media where he thanked Dr. Kaliisa for ensuring that her wife gave birth well.

She’s here, God is great. Thanks to Dr Kaliisa and all the staff at Prime Care Hospital. Can’t explain how excited we’re right now. Prynce Okuyo

The baby and its mother are all said to be in fine shape and good health condition, enjoying the comfort of their caretakers.

Prynce did not reveal the newborn’s name but we are certain that he will in the near future.

Congratulations to the pair on expanding their family with a new member!