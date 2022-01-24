Renowned gospel singer Judith Babirye has publicly apologized to Nalongo Lukia Ntale Sebulime for emotionally hurting her when she got married to her husband Ssalongo Paul Musoke Sebulime.

Judith Babirye hooked up with Paul Musoke Sebulime during her tenure in the 9th parliament while acting as the Buikwe Woman MP.

They later held their marital functions under very tight security. The guests who attended the ceremonies were only by invite.

Through a trending video online that she shared across her Instagram account, the “Yesu Beranange” singer apologized to all her fans and Mrs. Sebulime.

The pair gave birth to a bouncing baby boy but according to rumors, it is reported that Paul Musoke denied fathering Babirye’s son before they divorced in November 2019.