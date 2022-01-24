Hatim and Dokey kick-start their 2022 music journey with ‘Kaweddemu’, a collaboration with Nina Roz.

Hatim and Dokey is a musical group formed by Dokta Brain and Hatim, both born and raised in Uganda.

The Happy African Boys artistes are both talented songwriters and vocalists who took an early interest in the arts industry.

They set off their journey as a duo with their first releases in 2020 which included their viral record, “After Quarantine” – a song for hope during the first months of the Covid-19 outbreak.

While still signed to Subwami Empire, Hatim and Dokey released an EP dubbed “Mic Business” which featured rapper Mun G and band singer Mary Bata.

The duo parted ways with Subwami Empire in December 2020 and formed it’s own label which is open for partners like investers, funders, audio and visual producers.

“The label is Happy African Boys founded by ourselves after parting with our former record label that lost its capability to manage the artistes due to constant COVID-19 waves that led to lockdown of their source of income,” notes Hatim and Dokey.

They have stuck together through the pandemic and are now ensuring that they respond to requests from their fans to release new music.

Their first 2022 song is dubbed “Kaweddemu” and they feature the beautiful Nina Roz who adds her vocal prowess to the project.

Kaweddemu is a love story written by Hatim and Dokey (Dokta Brain). It was produced by Showtym Beats and Dmario Legend.

