Singer Maurice Kirya reveals that it is now over a year since he separated with his baby mama Lisa but they’ve both learned how to co-parent for their daughter.

Maurice and Lisa’s daughter was born on June 13th 2018, expanding their family by one more member who brought so much joy in their lives.

They’ve since made sure they are the best versions of themselves and dream parents to the little one.

Despite their relationship not working out as expected, the two parents are willing to continue sharing love with their daughter.

Through a message shared on his social media platforms, Kirya maintained that they are still friends and love will prevail.

It’s already been over a year since we mutually separated. We’ve learned how to co-parent and are doing a great job at it. Our friendship will always remain, as will the undeniable bond we have as the parents to our dear daughter. Love, always. Maurice Kirya

Several other celebrities have separated and continued to mutually connect and co-parent for the sake of their children.

Zari Hassan and Diamond Platnumz have also often talked about the essence of co-parenting.