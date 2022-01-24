Singer Rema Namakula Ssebunya held nothing back as she complimented her husband Hamza Ssebunya who celebrates his birthday today.

Rema and Hamza celebrated two years of their marriage in November having legalised their relationship in November 2019.

The couple has been a common sight in the gossip columns for the past over two years as they display affection for each other.

Today being Hamza’s birthday, Rema decided to outdo herself by showering her hubby with praises in her BD message to him.

Rema applauded his role as a great father; for loving and pampering their beautiful daughters and she is sure he is the best dad they will ever have.

She also showered him with all the sweet words, referring to him as the “sunshine on her gloomy days” and such a “sweet king.”

Sunshine on my gloomy days. I’m lucky to have the best motivator, always pushing me to chase my dreams. I’m beyond grateful to have you by my side. Loving and pampering the little ones and I love Seeing you be such an amazing, patient, sweet and adoring daddy to our girls is another dream come true. More life sweet king. Rema Namakula Ssebunya

Hamza is believed to be making 32-years-old today. Happy Birthday to the “Sweet King!”