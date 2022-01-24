Vision Media singer Ruth Ngendo has tipped fellow female artists to avoid fighting against each other in order to have a healthy relationship in the music industry.

In her piece of advice, Ngendo called upon fellow female artists to desist from being used by men to fight one another.

She said that when they fight each other, it only brings about a decline in their talent and efforts to empower and uplift the girl child.

She further described such fights as ‘unproductive’ and emphasized how females can reach greater heights if they work together.

Don’t accept to be used by men to fight your fellow women. Don’t fight unproductive battles. We can make it together and win together. Ruth Ngendo

Ruth Ngendo is believed to have made the post on the back of Sheebah’s exchange of words with her replacement at TNS, Rahmah Pinky.