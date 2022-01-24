Veteran singer Bebe Cool has revealed that he is compiling evidence which he will use to throw media personalities in jail over defamation.

For over 20 years, Moses Ssali a.k.a Bebe Cool has managed to turn his personality into a reputable brand through music.

Along the way the Gagamel boss has encountered criticism from different people especially those within the media.

Some of the criticism, he says, has been quite defamatory and it often comes from media personalities on TV and radio stations.

He seems fed up of being wrongly dragged and is now compiling his evidence on several media personalities who have dragged him in recent years.

He plans to produce his evidence when he files the different cases in court and he says it will be very hard for any personality to survive his wrath.

While speaking in an interview on Vybe Life UG, Bebe said that his brand is big enough to send any defamatory journalist to jail for a very long time.

I have built my brand for so long for any journalist to just come and talk rubbish about me. I promise you I am going to start arresting them soon. I am going to put some money, like 50 nillion, aside as I gather my evidence and once I arrest you, you won’t come out of prison. Bebe Cool

Bebe’s counterpart Jose Chameleone has also often threatened to drag journalists to court over defamation and that he also has his evidence ready.