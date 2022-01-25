Twenty years ago, Bebe Cool and Zuena Kirema decided to settle down as a couple. Zuena recounts what a long and sweet journey it has been.

Today, former model Zuena Kirema and singer Bebe Cool have five children between them. Their love story began two decades ago.

The two went on to say their vows in a civil wedding at Crane Chambers on 12th September 2003 and have since become legally married.

Along the way, there have been a few forgettable moments but the power couple has stuck together and weathered the storm.

In her message to celebrate the 20th anniversary, Zuena prays for things between them to remain the same like they’ve been in the last 20 years and she appreciates the good father and husband Bebe is.

20 years of loving you, 20 years of holding your hands, 20 years of leaning onto each other for support and strength, 20 years of caring for each other, 20 years of nurturing each other. It’s been a long journey but we’re still strong and just beginning this journey together. I appreciate the husband and father you are everyday, nothing has changed since day 1 and I pray nothing does. I love you Bebe Cool. Happy 20th anniversary my love Allahuakbar. Zuena Kirema

Sweet, innit? Join us in wishing them a happy anniversary!