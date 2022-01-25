Singer Cindy Sanyu is excited about starting a family with Actor Prynce Joel Okuyo Atiku having given birth to her second daughter over the weekend.

Cindy Sanyu and her husband Prynce Atiku Joel Okuyo expanded their family to five people having welcomed a healthy baby girl on Sunday 23rd January, 2022.

The popular singer and Uganda Musicians Association president became a mother for the second time and is in good condition.

The couple which walked down the aisle in December 2021 cannot hide the excitement around welcoming a new member to the world.

Through social media, Cindy has revealed how having a baby with Prynce is the best part of her because he is such a loving and caring man.

She goes on to state how she is ready to be the best mother to her children with Prynce by her side.

Having a baby with you, that’s the best part for me. Starting a family with the most loving and caring man I have ever met, that’s the part I appreciate so much. The baby is here, you’re here, I am here, we are here. Let’s do this. Love you my husband Prynce. Cindy Sanyu

Congratulations to the couple!