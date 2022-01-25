Singer Irene Namatovu, the wife to Kakuuto MP Geoffrey Lutaaya, is celebrating their eighth wedding anniversary.

The couple that is blessed with five children walked down the aisle and took their marriage vows 8-years back.

In a way to mark their love journey, the “Kuzaala Kujagana” singer wrote on her socials thanking God for keeping them together and strengthening their bond.

She asked God for more loving years together till old age, when death will separate them.

8 years ago….I and my better half said I do! We thank the Lord for this far He has brought us.We pray For more loving years together. Irene Namatovu

Happy eighth marriage anniversary to the couple!