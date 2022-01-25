Ugandan singer Aroma released the visuals to her latest love song in which she yearns for love dubbed “Nkulinda”.

Aroma is a born-again Christian and musician specialising in Zouk, RnB, Dancehall, and Afrobeat behind songs like Butida, Wakimala, Tonenya, Akayimba, among others.

The instanr success of her recent collaboration with the B2C Entertainment trio dubbed “Yoola” has turned her into the star to watch in the local music space.

Having worked on previous songs that have gone on to win over several local music fans, Aroma Kyavaerimukama is back with another exciting project.

Written by Yese Oman Rafiki, produced by Nessim, and mastered by Anel Tunes, Nkulinda (translated into “I’m Waiting For You”) is a cocktail of what occurs when special talents work together.

The sound is kept soothing and keeps the listener’s focus on the lyrics and the love message embedded therein.

In the visuals directed by Virtual Media’s Zyga Phix, the Butterfly Music singer shows off her acting skills, playing her role as a thirsty woman yearning for some good loving.

Take a gaze below: