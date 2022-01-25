Pastor Aloysius Bugingo was over the moon on Sunday as he rejoiced having survived spending the weekend behind coolers.

The House of Prayer Ministries Church leader expressed his happiness while laying down on the floor of the pulpit without minding the dirt.

This was after he was granted a cash bail of Shs3m together with his new wife Susan Makula Nantaba, for entering a customary marriage yet still legally married to Teddy Naluswa.

Read Also: Pastor Aloysius Bugingo breaks down before church congregation

The bail was granted to him by Entebbe Magistrates Grade One judge Stella Okwang after he denied the charges that were filed against him by lawyer Hassan Male Mabirizi.

During the Sunday service, Bugingo explained how it is not always easy to be arraigned before court on Friday.

He noted that once you’re found guilty, you’re directly sent to prison and the only chance one can get to have a ruling is Monday.