The nightlife in Uganda is now open but Sheilah Gashumba warns Ugandan promoters against booking Nigerian artists based on social media hype.

NBS TV presenter Sheilah Gashumba is one of the few PR representatives of West African artistes in Uganda. She has worked with some of the cream artistes from Nigeria and Ghana.

Through her brand and big social media following, the 25-year-old earns from exposing these artistes to the East African market.

Often, Sheilah has been criticised for fronting Nigerian music ahead of local Ugandan music with the critics noting that she is not a patriotic music consumer.

She has obviously always stood her ground, revealing how West African music is inevitable and advising Ugandan artistes on how best they can improve the quality of their music and branding.

Through Twitter a few days ago, Sheilah mentioned how Ugandan promoters could lose a lot of money by basing their decisions on hype while picking which Nigerian artistes to perform in the +256.

She believes that some promoters are forking out large sums of money to book artistes just because of the hype that has been created around them on social media and that could turn out costly.

You have all hyped some of these Nigerian artists in Uganda and now promoters are booking them at crazy prices i.e 50,000usd for big concerts that I don’t think they call fill! Some of you are gonna be in big losses! ‘Make research, don’t just come!’ Sheilah Gashumba

