After several years of asking, the much anticipated music battle between Jose Chameleone and Bebe Cool is set to be witnessed this year.

Lasting two decades in such a dynamic music industry in no easy feat and yet Jose Chameleone and Bebe Cool are still going stronger.

Their achievements speak for themselves and their catalogues shall keep their names written in the hall of fame for ages.

The old foes turned friends are now ready to awaken their music rivalry on stage in a battle that is set for later this year.

Read Also: Our battle should not have a time limit – Chameleone states more terms for battle with Bebe Cool

During his appearance at the Comedy Store show at Levels Lounge on Monday, Bebe Cool revealed that the show will happen this year.

The Gagamel boss said that Lugogo Cricket Oval will be the venue for the battle of the legends although the dates are yet to be confirmed.

“No concert gets better than this but y’all are not ready for us when we battle in Lugogo. The ‘Doctor’ has opened the chapter officially and asked for a battle with the man from Kiwatule in Lugogo Cricket Oval,” Bebe Cool proudly revealed.

Chameleone has always welcomed the idea but he wants to earn the most from it financially and if his terms are met, the show will go on.

The Leone Island chief also wants the battle to last throughout the night because he has so much music and energy to showcase on that day.

Fingers crossed!