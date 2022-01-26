Yusuf Ssenabulya a.k.a Roden Y Kabako found himself at the center of controversy with a one MC Mayor over a pending payment to perform at a music show.

The feud began when Kabako called MC Mayor demanding for his balance from a show he had performed at in Mubende district on Monday night following the opening up of the night economy by the president.

The show that Kabako performed at was dubbed “Bye Bye Curfew” which was held at Simon’s Gardens.

Based on word making rounds, it is believed that Kabako had agreed a payment of Shs1.5m for his services with the organizer.

However, Kabako was only paid Shs1m and they promised to clear his balance. Upon waiting for a couple of hours, he called MC Mayor demanding his balance.

According to the call that we landed on, during the conversation, MC Mayor lost his cool and sent flying insults and big words back to Kabako.

MC Mayor also reminded Kabako how he even sent him a million shillings when his wife gave birth before warning that if Kabako dared to fight him, he would have beaten him to pulp.

Listen to the audio below: