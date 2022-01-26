Former BBS Telefayina presenter Maureen Naluwoza alias Momo 19 has at last opened up on what caused her quick break up with singer Daxx Kartel just a few months after their marital wedding.

Speaking in an interview with Luggya of Cavton Music, Momo19 blamed witchcraft for being at the center of her break up with her longtime lover Daxx Kartel.

She stressed that when they entered their marriage, her behavior changed and she became very bitter and tough before her husband.

Little did she know that she was being spiritually worked on by one of her close friends who bewitched her.

Read Also: I’m ready to refund your Mahare – Momo 19 to Daxx Kartel

Thereafter, she started getting depressed and developed quick memory loss, so much that she could even forget easily about things being told to her.

Fortunately, when her friend saw that she was on the verge of losing her life, she apologized to her and advised her on what to do in order to recover from the tough situation.

Someone thought she will bewitch me and I leave Daxx Kartel. Ugandans are not easy because it was just one month after our wedding that everything changed and we separated. I was last seen happy just days after the wedding but later on things became bitter Momo19

She was advised to become very prayerful to overcome all the troubles that she was facing and she is now gradually recovering.

She is thankful to God that she no longer forgets easily as it used to be when she had just got married.