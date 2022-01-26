Is Fille Mutoni finally engaged? It seems like. New photos shared by the singer reveal her engagement ring while in company of her supposed lover.

MC Kats’ baby mama and ex-lover Fille Mutoni has been away from media for quite a while and not much about her recent private life is known.

The singer, however, only resurfaced through her Instagram account where she shared a photo of herself holding flowers with her supposed lover by her side.

On the photo, she added the caption, “YES YES YES” plus emojis of a ring and a rose flowers.

This has birthed several rumors alleging that the ‘Sabula’ singer was proposed to by a yet to be identified man.

Several of her followers have already bombarded the comment section with congratulatory messages including fellow celebrities and close friends.

Well, we shall join the “congratulations brigade” because we wish her the very best!