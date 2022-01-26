Ugandan singer Abryah gifted his lover identified as Loy with a brand new car, a Toyota Rumion, to thank her for standing with him through the tough times.

Aybrah is a Singer and Songwriter behind songs like Kankuwane, Abaawo, Bad Manners, Binkolere, among many others.

Most of his songs are about love and he always attaches deep emotions in his lyrics and vocals in his protects.

He seems to be a fan of love and he continued to show it when he gifted his lover Loy with a brand new car to thank her for sticking with him.

Read Also: Aybrah inspires with Bad Manners

Loy is the mother to Aybrah’s three children and they have been together for five years now. He says that this was his gift to her for persevering through the tough times with him.

Upon receiving the car, Loy expressed her happiness and thanked her husband. “I am so happy. Thank you so much baby, I love this car,” she noted.

She further revealed that it was such a pleasant surprise to her. She also revealed how she prays for him so much.

Watch the video below: