Rapper GNL Zamba suggests that a foundation is set up in commemoration of fallen singer Mowzey Radio to benefit his children.

1st February 2022 will mark exactly four years since Goodlyfe singer Moses Nakintije Ssekibogo a.k.a Mowzey Radio died.

Social media has already been painted with Radio’s photos and videos in commemoration of the life he lived and the good music he created.

His music has also been rocking different radio amd TV stations with several shows themed in his names for remembrance.

That’s all good – but not enough, according to fellow musician Ernest Nsimbi a.k.a GNL Zamba.

The Nsimbi Music rapper and Baboon Forest Entertainment CEO believes that more can be done for Radio to help his family.

He suggests that a foundation is set up for Mowzey Radio which will benefit the children he left on earth.

It is good to remember our friend moses every year, but I think more should be done beyond sharing his picture and playing his music (sikiwa nti ne royalties zi tuuka) This great man left children who all would benefit from a foundation set up in his name and estate. GNL Zamba

