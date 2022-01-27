Ugandan comedienne Anne Kansiime’s father Chris Kubiryaba breathed his last on the morning of Thursday 27th January, 2022.

The sad news was broken by fellow comedians on social media as they showed solidarity, standing with the celebrated comedienne in such a tough time.

The late Chris Kubiryaba is said to have been welcoming and as funny as his famous daughter and he will be missed by the comedy fraternity.

With deep sadness, I announce the death of our sister Anne Kansiime’s dad. The late Chris Kubiryaba has gone to be with the Lord this m . Rest In Peace Dad. We will miss your warm heart and funny jokes always. Take heart Anne, Shine Omukiga, Taremwa Anold, Allen, Apollo… Hannington Bugingo

The cause of his death is yet to be revealed and burial arrangements are underway to give him a worthy sendoff.

It should be remembered that in June 2021, Kansiime also lost her mother.

We send our sincere condolences to the family and friends of the deceased!