Reports indicate that the deceased Bank of Uganda Governor Emmanuel Mutebile’s burial will cost over Ugx400m with food and drinks projected at Ugx244m.

On 23rd January, 2022 Emmanuel Tumusiime Mutebile was pronounced dead in Nairobi, Kenya after several months with health complications.

His death shocked many as his friends described him as such an important figure and an architect of Uganda’s economy.

The arrangements to see that Mutebile is given a decent send off have since commenced and according to Nile Post, the tentative budget prepared by the district chairman of Kabale is Ugx409.5m.

Related Story: Bank Of Uganda Governor Emmanuel Tumusiime Mutebile Dead!

The Nile Post article written 27th January, 2022 reveals how food and drinks at the burial are projected to cost Ugx244m; Ugx6m to be spent of 300 cartons of water, Ugx6m on soda, and Ugx5m on Obushera.

Road works and security will reportedly cost Ugx33m and Ugx131m respectively for the burial slated for Sunday 30th January, 2022 in Omuruhita along the Kabale- Kisoro road.

Born January 27th, 1949, Mutebile was a Ugandan economist and banker and the Governor of Bank of Uganda since 2001.

May his soul rest in peace!