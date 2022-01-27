With over 1 million subscribers on his YouTube channel, Wasafi Classic Baby singer Lava Lava has been awarded a Gold Creator Award YouTube.

The Gold YouTube Play Button is made of gold-plated brass. It is rewarded to channels that reach or surpass 1,000,000 subscribers.

In Uganda, Eddy Kenzo received the first Gold YouTube Play Button in May 2020 after hitting the one million subscribers mark.

Several other creators including Anne Kansiime, Sam Yiga, and Masaka Kids Africana have since joined the growing list of local creators with the plaque.

In East Africa, singers Diamond Platnumz, Harmonize, Rayvanny, Alikiba, Mbosso, Zuchu, among others have also been recognized with the plaque.

WCB singer Lava Lava, real name is Abdul Juma Idd, is the newest addition to the ever growing list. He thanked his fans for making it possible.

When you get to this place as an artiste everything gets better. Without 1 million, bruh… Thanks a lot my fans. Lava Lava

Congratulations to him!