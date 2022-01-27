At the back of Azawi’s mind, while recording “Ache For You”, must have been an image of Maurice Kirya with his bald head and a thick beard, staring at her with his piercing eyes.

Maybe, just maybe, she even dreamed about him that day. For a fact, Azawi has a huge crush on the King Of Mwooyo. She has always mentioned it each chance she gets.

At 25-years-old, it wouldn’t be such a far-fetched crush and she could just be in her luck as the ‘Crippin’ singer recently opened up on how his relationship with his baby mama ended.

During an Upclose and Personal interview with Ranell Nsereko, the Swangz Avenue singer continued to air out her feelings for the 37-year-old singer.

She revealed how she would even trade her kidney just to save Kirya’s life if there was the need to.

Yes, Maurice Kirya. He is so cute and also talented. I would trade my kidney on any online platform to save his life. Azawi

When reminded that Kirya is now a single man, Azawi laughed out loud before leaving her chance – of ever getting close to the singer – to fate.

“I am not sure about anything but let’s see what the future holds. For now, let’s first make that music,” Azawi noted.

Hey Maurice, the ball is on your court!