Having finally settled down in Uganda to focus on his music career, Rickman is grateful for the opportunity of working with Eddy Kenzo.

By far, Edrisah Muuuza a.k.a Eddy Kenzo is one of the finest music legends in Uganda having waved the Ugandan flag on several global stages.

He is also the only BET award winner in Uganda, a feat he achieved in 2015. His achievements speak for themselves and he is still going stronger, blessing us with the big bangers.

Any artiste would want to meet him. Even better, working with him would be such a big goal achieved for so many local entertainers.

Well, Rickman is living the dream of other artistes having worked on a new project with the Big Talent Entertainment singer titled ‘Enjoyment’.

The visuals to the song anticipated to rock the airwaves will be released on 1st February, 2022 and Rickman spared a minute to thank the self-styled “Young Mandela” for jumping onto the project.

In January 2020, I received a call from Eddy Kenzo at 7am in the morning telling me to meet him at his studio by 8am. I had to travel back to Sweden the next day but Eddy Kenzo made sure we record the ‘ENJOYMENT’ track before I left. You always told me ‘Naye Ricky ekigambo ekyo wakiyimba ko katono tulina okukiyimba ko nyo’ translation: ‘you sang about the word ENJOYMENT but I want us to sing about it more because it’s a nice statement.’ I want to Thank you my brother EDDY KENZO for appreciating my work and also giving me the opportunity to do a song with him and I can only say God’s timing is the best! We had to release this song in 2020 but I’m more than sure that now is the best time. EDDY KENZO & RICKMAN MANRICK – ENJOYMENT drops 1st Feb Rickman

We can’t wait for the video!