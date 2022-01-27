Bien Aime Baraza of the renowned Sauti Sol music group is looking forward to quitting drug abuse to become a reformed man.

The singer opened up about his struggles with drugs and social media stating that the two things have turned into hell on earth and he wants to turn his life around.

Through his social media accounts, he explained how the internet has been a toxic place for him. He adds that he picked a lot of habits that he never had before and now wants God to take control of his life.

Read Also: Keko reappears on Instagram in a terrible state, drug abuse cited (VIDEO)

So after a long hard look in the mirror, I have decided to change my ways. The internet is a very toxic place and I just want to take a step back. There are a lot of habits that I picked up a long the way that I am leaving behind this year. I just wanna rest and rewind. Thank you.

See more So after a long hard look in the mirror, I have decided to change my ways. The internet is a very toxic place and I just want to take a step back. There are a lot of habits that I picked up along the way that I am leaving behind this year. I just wanna reset and rewind. Thank you — Man a Baldman (@bienaimesol) January 26, 2022

He noted that he is aware of how the process will not be easy but his trust is in God to guide him through the tough period and isolation that he is headed for.

Time to reset and rewind. From this day onwards, I am a changed man. I am even considering quitting jaba. It won’t be easy but the lord is with me. Bien Aime Sol

See more

In a comment on Bien’s post, Kenyan comedian Eric Omondi stated how he knew that he was “on hard drugs” and welcomed him to the sober world.