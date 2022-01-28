Wife to 2021 presidential candidate and singer Bobi Wine, Barbie Itungo Kyagulanyi, was denied access to an awareness event at the Uganda christian University in Mukono on Tuesday.

Despite reaching on time for the event with aimed at creating awareness around combating AIDS and STDs, Barbie who had been invited as a guest was not allowed to access the venue.

Barbie says that she was told by a group of the event’s organizers that she “unwelcome” to the event. She was partly told that it was a directive from the top heads of the institution.

“Other members of this team said they had received a call from one of the top heads of the institution with a warning that they faced expulsion if they let me speak,” Barbie said in her Facebook update on Friday.

Barbie said that she was “forced to leave the university compound” and only had to watch the hundreds of students who attended the event from beyond the fence.

“To you the 500 students from 36 Universities who attended this event, I saw you from a distance but I was forced to leave the university compound for the sake of the continuation of the program,” she noted.

She further explained how this is not the first time she has been denies access from public places without explanation and wants the habit to stop.

This is not the first time I have been asked to leave public places with no proper explanation. The habit of making us unwanted, our continued exclusion and the suffocating of our voices and views on issues affecting our young people should stop. Barbie Kyagulanyi

