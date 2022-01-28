On Thursday 26th January, 2022, comedienne Anne Kansiime and her family lost their dad Mr. Chris Kubiryaba.

The shocking news was first shared by Kansiime’s comrades in the comedy fraternity before she confirmed the news on her social media.

Kubiryaba died just a few months after his wife, Kansiime’s mother, passed on in June 2021.

“Long distance relationships are really difficult. My dad has gone to be with mom. Rest in peace daddy,” Kansiime wrote on Instagram.

The burial arrangements that were released by Kansiime on Friday reveals how a memorial service will be held on midday tomorrow (Saturday 29th January, 2022).

His body will then be taken to it’s final resting place at the family’s ancestral home in Kitanga, Rukiga district.

Vigil will be held on Friday 28th January 2022 at home in Butobere, Karugashe, Kabale District, and memorial service will start at midday on Saturday 29th Jan 2022 at St. Luke Butobere. After we will proceed to lay Dad’s body to rest at 2pm at our ancestral home in Kitanga, Rukiga district. Anne Kansiime

We continue to send our sincere condolences to the family!