NBS TV’s Mukisa Kimenyi alias Mc Casmir is set to fill Justin Bas’ void as the new “Hit Maker” host following the latter’s resignation from NBS TV.

Mc Casmir who has been one of the hosts of the Saturday night music show is going to be permanently working with DJ Mark who has been on the same show for a couple of years now.

He announced the good news via his Instagram account where he shared the artwork. He is set to get underway with his new role at the Naguru-based Next Media Services next month (Saturday 5th February 2022).

Ladies and Gentlemen your New host for the #nbshitmaker . 5th Feb. We Televise. Mc Casmir

Fans anticipate to see a new talent changing the face of the show and elevating it to another level based on the experience, skills, and art Casmir has up his sleeves.

Congratulations Mc Casmir upon your new role!