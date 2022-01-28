The NBS TV After5 crew believes NTV’s Crysto Panda can become a better version of himself in the industry if he stops singing about trendy words all the time.

Led by Sheilah Gashumba, the team agrees that Crysto Panda has a very likeable character and positive energy in whatever he does but there is a part of him that needs to be added to his musical talent.

While sharing opinions as far as his music is concerned, the team stressed that he should settle down with his team and plan on which better songs to release at a particular time.

Sheilah Gashumba said that the remixes Panda releases are unnecessary as she gave an example of his song “Balumye” which he recently dropped.

Such remixes should just be songs Panda sings while in the shower but are not good for public consumption according to Gashumba.

Panda was also advised to look for better songwriters to add a different touch to his music style.