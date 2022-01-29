Singer Rebecca Kwikiriza, better known as Chosen Becky, is delighted to have hit one million likes on her TikTok account.

The mother of two expressed her joy of hitting a million like as she shared a screenshot of her new milestone on the latest trending App across all her social media accounts.

She wrote stating that she is feeling overwhelmed with happiness which is flowing through her vessels and also thanked her fans for making it simpler for her to hit the achievement.

The “Bankunza” fame singer further asked her fans to keep on liking and following her account on the app and promised that she will keep on feeding them with sweet, funny, and amazing content that they will fall in love with.

Wululuuu my people Ethanyu Linzita Team chosen Becky and all my fans thank you for 1Million likes on TikTok . Bambi thank you my people for liking my videos . It means a lot . Keep liking and following I won’t stop giving you sweet content as well. Chosen Becky

Cheers Chosen Becky to the new feat you have attained!