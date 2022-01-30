Singer Pia Pounds, real name Tracy Kirabo, says she still feels haunted by her past music that did not become popular.

The former Big Talent Entertainment singer opened up about her past music during an interview on Spark TV ‘s “Mwasuze Mutya” show hosted by Faridah Nakazibwe.

She stressed that back in the day, she used to release new music on a monthly basis but it could not receive the desired airplay.

That got her feeling disappointed and downbeat to the extent that she even had thoughts of quitting music.

She noted how she started feeling as if people around her and at her work place were not really interested in her.

The only person who got her glued to music was her producer, Kuseim, who showed her much trust and faith in her talent, something that kept her going.

There was a time when I used to make music almost every month but it was not getting popular. It still haunts me. Around this time, I left like people at work were not interested in me. My producer trusted me but he didn’t know what was wrong. Pia Pounds

Today, Pia is a recognised singer with her “Tupaate” anthem that dominated the airwaves in 2021.