Sad news gripped the headlines on Saturday about how former Ethics and Integrity Minister Rev. Father Simon Lokodo had breathed his last.
64-year-old Fr. Lokodo was announced dead on Saturday morning with reports noting that he died while on special duties in Geneva, Switzerland
His death was announced through a tweet by the Uganda Human Rights Commission (UHRC) although the cause of his passing on was not mentioned.
It’s with great shock and pain that we‘ve learnt of the passing of our Honourable Member of the Commission, Fr. Simon Lokodo.
He passed on this morning in Geneva Switzerland. The Commission will share details in due course.Uganda Human Rights
Rev. Father Simon Lokodo was born in Kaabong district and has been mourned by Ugandans. May His Soul Rest In Peace!