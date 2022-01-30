Sad news gripped the headlines on Saturday about how former Ethics and Integrity Minister Rev. Father Simon Lokodo had breathed his last.

64-year-old Fr. Lokodo was announced dead on Saturday morning with reports noting that he died while on special duties in Geneva, Switzerland

His death was announced through a tweet by the Uganda Human Rights Commission (UHRC) although the cause of his passing on was not mentioned.

Ethics Minister Simon Lokodo

Read Also: Fr. Simon Lokodo threatens to cancel ‘Miss Curvy Uganda’ contest

It’s with great shock and pain that we‘ve learnt of the passing of our Honourable Member of the Commission, Fr. Simon Lokodo. He passed on this morning in Geneva Switzerland. The Commission will share details in due course. Uganda Human Rights

See more It’s with great shock and pain that we‘ve learnt of the passing of our Honourable Member of the Commission, Fr. Simon Lokodo. He passed on this morning in Geneva Switzerland 🇨🇭. The Commission will share details in due course.



May the Almighty Rest His Soul in Eternal Peace. pic.twitter.com/G83VsgVxs4 — Uganda Human Rights Commission (UHRC) (@UHRC_UGANDA) January 29, 2022

Rev. Father Simon Lokodo was born in Kaabong district and has been mourned by Ugandans. May His Soul Rest In Peace!