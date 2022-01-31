Ali Marcus Lwanga a.k.a God’s Plan’s sister Amina Nassali Lwanga died from Covid after an emergency C-section on New Year’s Eve.

Amina Nassali Lwanga, also known as Mina, was a 39-year-old mother of five children; Faith (15), Michaela (12), Jerome (10), Evie (7), and baby Shekinah.

According to a story ran by My London, Mina Lwanga was pregnant when she tested positive for coronavirus in July, forcing her to have an emergency C-section.

She is said to have initially been admitted to hospital with preeclampsia, where she then tested positive for Covid, according to a family member.

The doctors could not give her treatment for coronavirus while pregnant, which led to the emergency C-section.

She gave birth to a baby girl at 30 weeks – but never got the chance to meet her child.

Mina was then put into a medically induced coma after the Caesarean, as she was battling Covid on the highest level of life support.

The family member explained that the hospital then put the mum-of-five on breathing support but it “went downhill from there”, until “she lost her battle” on 31st December, 2021.

Mina, a sister to renowned Ugandan socialite God’s Plan was laid to rest on Monday 31st January, 2022 at Manor Park Cemetery in London.

A virtual funeral service was held for Mina’s friends and relatives in Uganda at Kansanga Miracle Center before her body was taken to its final resting place.

Amina lived in Plastiow with her husband and children. Amina was born in Uganda, she went to Buganda Road Primary School and then moved to the UK in the mid nineties.

Amina went to Brapton Secondary School where she completed her GCSEs and then completed her A levels Sciences at Startford College. She went on to Kington University where she completed a degreee in bio chemistry. By the time she passed away, she was working as an Analyst.