Doreen Kabareebe is a self-annointed “virgin” who can never tolerate bad sex just because a man is giving her money.

Relationships break up often due to four things; mistrust, lack of money, poor communication, and bad sex/intimacy.

The latter is often ignored though by the modern day slay queens if the partner happens to be caring and splashing money around for shopping, dates, gifts, and so on.

Celebrated model Doreen Kabareebe, however, would not settle for a man who gives bad sex, regardless of how deep their pockets might be.

During an interview on Galaxy FM, the open-minded Kabareebe noted that bad sex is intolerable and would break any relationship.

In her own words, she said “I cannot tolerate bad sex because of money.”

This seemed not to settle well with her mates with whom she was on the interview. They seemed not to take her eord for it.

The Kabareebe Models 4 Charity CEO, however, maintained that she makes her own money so good sex is all she would need from a man, at least.

This left us wondering what a “virgin” determines as “good sex.”

what would you rather? Money, or good sex?