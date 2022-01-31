A while back during an interview, singer Bruno Kigundu alias Bruno K accused Wycliff Tugume a.k.a Ykee Benda of snatching his girlfriend.

Bruno K lamented how he can never forgive Ykee Benda because of what he did after allegedly being nabbed pants down with the lady in question.

Speaking to Galaxy FM recently, Ykee Benda cleared the air about Bruno K’s allegations. He stated how Bruno brought the story to light just to seek favor and sympathy from the public.

Ykee Benda noted that Bruno K is just clinging on a past story yet the girl even dumped both of them and gave birth for another man.

The Mpaka records boss narrated that he met the lady at Nessim’s studio, had a chat, and exchanged contacts after telling him that she is single.

A few days later, Bruno K found him with the girl at a bar and interfered in their conversation but he took it politely.

Years later, Ykee was shocked to hear Bruno K telling the public how he snatched his babe. Ykee stressed that if she was really Bruno’s girlfriend, she wouldn’t have told him that she was single.

When Ykee Benda was asked if he has a positive relationship with Bruno K, he replied stressing that he despises him and actually hates small boys like him.