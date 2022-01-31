LJ Music singer Lydia ‘Jazmine’ Nabawanuka turned down Crysto Panda’s Valentine’s Day date request as she claimed that artists give lots of headache in relationships.

This was during an interview on Galaxy FM when Lydia Jazmine was asked to reveal why she is still single for all this long.

She replied saying it’s a decision she made in life and that when she feels like entering into a relationship, she will do.

Down on his knees, Crysto Panda then decided to use the chance to request the beautiful songstress for a date on Valentine’s day.

She declined to request, giving an excuse that she will be so busy performing for her fans at different venues on that day.

Crysto coiled his tail between his legs and quietly walked away to a corner seemingly ashamed and disappointed.