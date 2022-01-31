Sammy Cool, a very close friend of the late Mowzey Radio rubbishes rumors that Radio and Weasel were on the verge of splitting before Radio died.

1st February, 2022 marks four years since Mowzey Radio was announced dead. The singer’s legacy is still greatly celebrated across Africa.

Before his death, rumor had it that he was preparing for a solo career without his longtime partner Weasel Manizo.

His close friend, and a singer under the Goodlyfe crew, Sammy Cool rubbishes the narrative.

Tuff b and Sammy Cool

During an interview on NBS TV KURT show, Sammy said that whatever Radio had in plans for the furture had Weasel at the back of his head.

He said that there were no signs of a separation at all and the duo was even getting stronger than before.

As far as I know, those two were so united. There were no signs of a split up, never once did I see that. Even when they had misunderstandings, they would sort them as brothers. Sammy Cool

Sammy Cool believes that the rumors of a possible spilt up sprung up after Radio revealing his Angel Music label.

“What confused most people was when Radio started Angel Music but it was only an entity to protect his personal works from Radio and Weasel duo’s work. It was his own separate company and we all knew about it”, Sammy Cool noted.

He maintained that Weasel and Radio had the strongest bond that could never be ruined by anything.