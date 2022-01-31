Singer Ykee Benda is sure that Dre Cali’s court case vs his former management WYSE Limited will be handled well even without the inclusion of Mpaka Records.

In December 2021, Mpaka Records singer Dre Cali, real name Andrew Stephen Katende was issued with an intention to sue notice over breach of contract.

The singer is reported to have breached a 5-year contract he had with his old management WYSE Technologies Limited.

In the contract, the management was to to promote Dre Cali – then called Dre 23 – as a music brand for five years, from March 27th, 2018 to March 27th, 2023.

Read Also: Ykee Benda has been a blessing to me and my music career – Dre Cali

The Ekifuba singer, however, reportedly only served five months of the ageed time before throwing in the towel to join Mpaka Records owned by Ykee Benda.

His former management notes that Dre did so in the poorest of manners and used the wrong procedure contrary to what was agreed in the contract.

Ykee Benda during an interview noted that he has no doubt the case being taken over by Andrew Katende’s personal lawyer will end on a high.

He, however, also revealed that Mpaka Records is not involved in the case because their artiste is known as Dre Cali and not Katende Andrew a.k.a Dre23 who has been sued by WYSE Limited.