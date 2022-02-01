As far as new year resolutions go, it seems Zari Hassan’s are to find one more man in her life each year to settle with and be at peace.

Just last year alone, Zari was rumored to be dating about three men including Dark Stallion, and her baby daddy Diamond Platnumz.

It seems none of those really stuck and she is not crying over spilled milk. I mean, she is a very beautiful, stylish, and successful lady.

The mother of five seems to have jumped onto yet another ship for 2022 if we are to go by rumors making rounds about her new “associate”.

On Monday evening, photos and videos made rounds on social media showing Zari in company of a mysterious youthful man.

In the photos, Zari seems very comfortable in his company, not caring about whatever or whoever is around them…they’re lost into each other.

More videos show the South Africa based Ugandan socialite passionately hugging her supposed new lover as they whisper sweet words into each other’s ears.

Of course, we dug up a little and the new face on our timeline is identified as King GK a.k.a GK Choppa.

He identifies himself as a visionary businessman and philanthropist. He is also based in South Africa where he runs his businesses.

The rumors of the two dating are yet to gain more momentum save for the somehow intimate behaviour in their videos together.

What is more fishy is how GK has shared photos of them together on his social media but Zari hasn’t on hers, forcing the narrative that she still wanted it private.

She, however, has liked the captionless photos on his IG. We shall wait to see how this unfolds further.