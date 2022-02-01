Ugandan SA based socialite Zari Hassan tells MBU that GK Choppa is just “a friend” and not her lover as earlier perceived by the public.

On Monday evening, photos and videos made rounds on social media showing Zari in company of a mysterious youthful man.

In the photos, Zari seems very comfortable in his company, not caring about whatever or whoever is around them…they’re lost into each other.

More videos show the South Africa based Ugandan socialite passionately hugging her supposed new lover as they whisper sweet words into each other’s ears.

This arose rumors that they could be dating with the man in question identified as King GK a.k.a GK Choppa – a visionary businessman and philanthropist.

He is also based in South Africa where he runs his businesses and had shared photos of them together on his social media despite Zari not doing so on hers.

Having come across the rumors, Zari Hassan told MBU that the GK Choppa is just a friend of hers and not her lover as it had earlier been perceived.

“He is a friend of mine,” Zari partly said in a comment on one of the videos shared by MBU on Instagram.

On yet another MBU post with their photos, Zari added, “We can’t be friends in peace without you assuming Mjolo vibes. Eehh wena!”

Despite the clarification, a few netizens are not contented with the narrative due to the nature of the hugs and closeness the two were dishing out to each other.

BUT, we’ll take her word for it…for now! “Just friends!”