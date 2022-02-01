Former Blu*3 songstress Jackie Chandiru is back in the mainstream music business after a her long battle with drugs and she is open to starting a relationship too.

February is the month of love for many and Jackie Chandiru does not want it to pass her by without a man to call her own.

Chandiru spoke to The Investigator journalist Jako David Waluluka recently and let the cat out of the bag on how she would cherish the opportunity to start a relationship again.

I do not know why you don’t mind your own business. So what if I am waiting for a date? It’s been a while since I was in love and would cherish the opportunity when it knocks. Jackie Chandiru

For a type, the singer wants to belong with a West Niler and even start a family together later.

Candiru has been in a couple of failed relationships in the last including one with a one Nol Van Vliet to whom she got married in 2015.

Her relationship with city lawyer Caleb Alaka can never be forgotten either.

We wish her the best of luck in her journey back to love!