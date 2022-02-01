Nigerian Singer and Songwriter Fireboy has confirmed that he will be performing in Kampala, Uganda in April.

Early in 2020, it was announced how Nigerian star Adedamola Adefolahan popularly known as Fireboy DML was to perform in Kampala.

The Peru hitmaker’s maiden performance in the +256 was, however, dealt a big blow with the outbreak of Coronavirus which saw Uganda go under lockdown in March 2020.

The lockdown meant that concerts, public gatherings, and the likes were restricted until only recently on 24th December, 2022 when the lockdown was lifted.

As soon as the good news was announced, the party animals in Kampala began looking out for which artiste was to perform, where, and when.

Well, Fireboy is among those!

Hosted by Deejayshi Entertainment and Malembe, the talented Singer and Songwriter signed to YBNL Nation will perform in Uganda this April.

Fireboy’s show in Uganda is slated for 30th April 2022 at Lugogo Cricket Oval just about a month after his The Apollo Tour in USA.

Lugogo Cricket Oval is one of the biggest concert venues in Kampala and has hosted a number of international stars in past years.

Well, brave yourselves!