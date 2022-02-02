Mzee Gerald Mayanja, the father to the Mayanja brothers including Chameleone, Pallaso, Weasel, AK47 (RIP), among others urges the youths to stay away from drugs and fighting if they want to live longer.

1st February 2022 marked four years since Mowzey Radio died and crowds flocked his final resting place in Kagga to pay their respects and commemorate his life.

Among them were Chameleone’s parents Gerald and Prossy Mayanja who partly nurtured Radio during his life having began his music journey with their son.

While speaking to the mourners, Mzee Mayanja cautioned the younger generation to take extra care about their lives by avoiding drug abuse and picking up fights unnecessarily.

Mowzey Radio (RIP)

It should be remembered that Radio succumbed to injuries sustained after a bar brawl at the De Bar hangout in Entebbe.

I told you, even when Mowzey Radio died, that you’re poorly behaved yet you still have a long way to go with life. I am over 70-years-old but I’m stronger than some of you. You use, drink, and smoke whatever you find. You better start living life right to able to see your grandchildren like I have. You love fighting every now and then but you have to be extra careful to live longer in this world. Gerald Mayanja

Mzee Mayanja gave a message of hope to Radio’s family and relatives, asking them to stay strong because he has been through a similar situation after the mysterious death of his own son who was also a renown singer Emmanuel Mayanja a.k.a AK47.

“This happened to me too in a very similar style. They both died mysteriously. I sat down before we buried AK47 with so much pain in my heart having lost my last born but God spoke to me asking me to be grateful for the life Akay had lived unlike several other kids who die even before their fifth birthday,” he said.