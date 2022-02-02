Media personality Edward Ssendi has tipped rising artists to distance themselves from using toxic substances and drugs if they aim at leaving a lasting legacy in the music industry.

The Dembe Fm Talk N Talk show analyst shared the piece of advice to rising artists during the celebrations of the late Mowzey Radio’s life as they marked four years since he breathed his last following a bar brawl.

He made the statement as he was replying to a question as to what artists should borrow from the late Mowzey Radio’s contribution in Uganda’s music industry.

Read Also: Edward Ssendi cautions artists to make good music that can compete favorably with Nigerians

Before sharing the advice, Ssendi explained that Radio was a very talented musician but had a challenge of using drugs.

He, thereafter, warned artists to avoid using drugs if they are to survive and attain a good reputation in the arts industry.

Mowzey Radio was a very talented musician but he had a problem with drugs. Therefore if you want to survive in the music industry, you have to avoid drugs. Eddy Ssendi